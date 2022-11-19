Hayes accumulated 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 128-121 loss to the Lakers.

Hayes has started four straight games in relief of Cade Cunningham (lower leg). Cunningham could return as soon as Sunday, but Hayes will continue to start if he isn't ready to go. Hayes has performed well in relief, averaging 11 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals over four games.