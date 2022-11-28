Hayes provided 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hayes put up numbers across the board in the loss, flashing an improved offensive skillset for the second straight game. With Cade Cunningham set to miss extended time with a leg injury, Hayes looks to be the long-term option for the Pistons, putting him in a favorable situation for perhaps the first time in his young career. While his shooting is likely to ebb and flow, his upside in assists and steals alone makes him worthy of a roster spot in most 12-team leagues.