Sasser is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to right hip impingement.

Sasser missed Detroit's final two preseason games and is now expected to remain sidelined for the team's regular-season opener. Caris LeVert (knee), Chaz Lanier and Daniss Jenkins are candidates for a bump in playing time due to Sasser being sidelined.

