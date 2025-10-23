Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Not expected to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sasser (hip) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Sasser appears on track to miss the first two matchups of the 2025-26 campaign while dealing with a right hip impingement. Ronald Holland and Duncan Robinson should continue to see a slight uptick in opportunities until Sasser is cleared to return.
