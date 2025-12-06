Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Probable for Saturday
Sasser (hip) is probable for Saturday's game versus the Bucks.
Sasser is on track to make his regular-season debut, but he'll likely have some minutes restrictions in his first game of the season. Managers can take a wait-and-see approach with Sasser in most formats.