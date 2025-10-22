Sasser (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Omari Sankofa reports.

Sasser will not suit up for Detroit's regular-season opener due to a right hip impingement that held him out of the last two preseason games. With Jaden Ivey (knee) out for at least a month, Ronald Holland and Duncan Robinson should fill in some of the vacant guard minutes in the short term. Sasser's next chance to play will be Friday's game against the Rockets.