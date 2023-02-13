Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said Friday that Bagley (hand) is "getting close" to a return to the court, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

At the same time, Casey acknowledged that he wasn't sure on a timeline for a return for Bagley, who will most likely sit out the Pistons' final game before the All-Star break Wednesday in Boston before being reassessed during the midseason intermission. Prior to fracturing his right hand in early January and undergoing surgery, he had been serving as the backup center behind Jalen Duren, but Bagley could find himself outside of the rotation once healthy after the Pistons brought aboard another former No. 2 overall pick -- James Wiseman -- at last week's trade deadline.