Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Three-point struggles limit output
Bullock supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in the Pistons' 113-100 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.
Bullock was a bit off his game shooting-wise Wednesday, which kept his overall total modest. The 27-year-old has now posted a sub-par 25.0 percent success rate from three-point range in two straight contests, but he's still managed double-digit point tallies in six of his last seven games. While his non-scoring contributions remain modest, Bullock remains a viable asset for his ability to boost up a roster's points and shooting categories.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 19 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Responds well from quiet showing•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Career night in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Pours in 24 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 15 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will start Saturday•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.