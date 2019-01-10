Bullock supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in the Pistons' 113-100 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Bullock was a bit off his game shooting-wise Wednesday, which kept his overall total modest. The 27-year-old has now posted a sub-par 25.0 percent success rate from three-point range in two straight contests, but he's still managed double-digit point tallies in six of his last seven games. While his non-scoring contributions remain modest, Bullock remains a viable asset for his ability to boost up a roster's points and shooting categories.