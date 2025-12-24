Harris ended with 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 136-127 win over Sacramento.

Harris took his turn as the team's leading scorer Tuesday night, and it's a milestone he's rarely reached with dynamos like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren on the roster. Although a nine-game absence curbed his production, he's been effective since his return, averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists over the past 14 games. Harris' floor is a little volatile, as occasionally Detroit's rotation fails to favor him in the second half, but he's otherwise a mainstay with the first unit.