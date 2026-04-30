Pistons' Tobias Harris: Questionable for Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is questionable for Game 6 on Friday against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain.
Harris must have picked up the injury during Detroit's Game 5 win over Orlando on Wednesday. Javonte Green would likely be the direct beneficiary if Harris is unable to suit up for Friday's must-win contest, and Daniss Jenkins could also see more playing time in this case.
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