Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Harris (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, is trending in the right direction but remains without a timetable for return, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harris is dealing with a sprained right ankle and will miss his fifth consecutive contest Monday. While it's a positive that he is trending in the right direction, the veteran forward can be considered doubtful ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls until Detroit provides another update on his status. With Harris and Isaiah Stewart (ankle) both sidelined Monday, Ronald Holland and Javonte Green are candidates for increased minutes.