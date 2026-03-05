default-cbs-image
Ingram (thumb) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Ingram has been nursing a thumb sprain, but he'll manage to play through the issue Thursday evening. The Duke product is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his previous five showings.

