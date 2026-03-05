Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (thumb) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Ingram has been nursing a thumb sprain, but he'll manage to play through the issue Thursday evening. The Duke product is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his previous five showings.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Questionable with thumb sprain•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Reaches 30-point mark in loss•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Well-rounded outing in win•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Hits for 22 in Milwaukee•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Erupts for 31 points•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Quiet performance in defeat•