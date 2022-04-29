Boucher amassed 25 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 32 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 132-97 loss to Philadelphia.

He led the Raptors in scoring, but the team's defense let them down as they bowed out of the postseason. The double-double was Boucher's only one in six playoff games this year, and he averaged 11.2 points, 5.8 boards, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 threes in 21.7 minutes against Philadelphia, albeit while shooting an impressive 61.9 percent from the floor. Boucher is an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but given how well he fits into the Toronto frontcourt, it seems unlikely he'll head elsewhere unless the 29-year-old gets an overwhelming offer from another club.