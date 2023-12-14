Boucher finished Wednesday's 135-128 victory over the Hawks with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two blocks across 10 minutes.

Boucher played through a recent quad injury, blocking two shots in 10 minutes. Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends. He added just two points to his boxscore, continuing his disappointing season. Despite a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, Boucher's days of being a viable asset appear to have passed him by.