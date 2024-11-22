Boucher provided 22 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 victory over the Timberwolves.

Boucher put together one of his best outings of the season Thursday, coming off the bench and leading all Raptors players in threes made while surpassing the 20-point mark in a winning effort. Boucher has connected on at least three threes in four outings this season, now having reached 20 or more points in two contests.