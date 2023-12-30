Boucher posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds across seven minutes during Friday's 120-118 loss to the Celtics.

Boucher played fewer than 15 minutes for the 10th consecutive game, scoring just three points. Despite a proven ability to produce fantasy-relevant numbers, Boucher's days of playing meaningful minutes appear to be behind him. At this point, there is no reason to have him on a roster, even in deeper formats.