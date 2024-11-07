Boucher chipped in 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Kings.

With Kelly Olynyk (back) still sidelined, Boucher continues to operate as one of Toronto's primary bench options in the frontcourt. However, Boucher has been putting up inconsistent production, as he has scored 13 or more points in four of his nine appearances, but also four or fewer points in four outings. This season, Boucher is averaging 10.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 18.1 minutes.