Boucher registered three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across five minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 win over the Nets.
Boucher barely touched the floor, shifting down in the rotation with the Raptors now presenting a relatively healthy roster. Assuming the team can remain largely injury-free, Boucher will likely struggle to play meaningful minutes on a nightly basis.
