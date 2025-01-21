Boucher (illness) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Magic, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Boucher has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to an illness. His next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Atlanta.
