Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said Monday that Koloko (illness) has been doing more training work of late, but the second-year center remains out indefinitely, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Koloko continues to deal with respiratory issues that have thus far kept him from playing at any point during the 2023-24 campaign. Though the fact that Koloko hasn't been shut down from activity entirely is at least somewhat encouraging, he doesn't appear particularly close to being ready for game action. A timeline for Koloko's season debut is unlikely to be available until he's regularly taking part in full-contact, full-court practices.