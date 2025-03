Castleton won't start Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Castleton is back with Toronto on a second 10-day deal, but he won't start Sunday, as Jakob Poeltl (rest) is back in the lineup. Over his last three appearances off the bench, Castleton has averaged 5.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.