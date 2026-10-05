Murray-Boyles finished with six points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 129-105 preseason loss to Miami.

Murray-Boyles was aggressive offensively despite struggling with his efficiency, with his 10 field-goal attempts ranking second on Toronto. The second-year forward also grabbed four offensive rebounds, and coach Darko Rajakovic recently praised his offseason development while indicating Murray-Boyles will see time at both power forward and center this season.