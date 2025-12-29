Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The rookie has missed the past two games for Toronto, but he remains day-to-day. With the Raptors very shorthanded Monday, there will be a lot of opportunity for Murray-Boyles if he's able to give it a go.
