default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Murray-Boyles (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The rookie has missed the past two games for Toronto, but he remains day-to-day. With the Raptors very shorthanded Monday, there will be a lot of opportunity for Murray-Boyles if he's able to give it a go.

More News