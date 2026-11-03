Murray-Boyles posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes during Monday's 125-118 win over the Clippers.

Murray-Boyles provided a strong interior presence in his starting role, finishing third on Toronto in scoring while matching RJ Barrett for the team lead in blocks. The second-year big man also connected on a three-pointer and secured seven defensive rebounds, showcasing his ability to contribute in multiple categories. His 28-minute workload gives him a useful fantasy ceiling, particularly for managers seeking rebounds and defensive production.