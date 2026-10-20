The Raptors exercised their third-year team option on Murray-Boyles' contract Tuesday, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Murray-Boyles is coming off a productive rookie campaign, averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 21.9 minutes per game across 57 regular-season appearances (22 starts). The 2025 No. 9 overall pick is set to play a sizable role as one of the first men of Toronto's bench in 2026-27, and he'll likely step into the starting lineup if Kawhi Leonard or Jakob Poeltl miss time.