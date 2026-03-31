Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Will play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles (back) is available for Tuesday's game against Detroit.
Murray-Boyles was upgraded to probable shortly before tipoff, so that fact that he's now been cleared to play isn't much of a shock. The rookie has made three appearances since March 23 due to a thumb injury and more recently a back issue, and he's averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over this brief three-game stretch.
More News
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Upgraded to probable•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Ruled out with back spasms•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Cleared to play against Orlando•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Questionable against Orlando•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Exits early Friday•