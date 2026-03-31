Murray-Boyles (back) is available for Tuesday's game against Detroit.

Murray-Boyles was upgraded to probable shortly before tipoff, so that fact that he's now been cleared to play isn't much of a shock. The rookie has made three appearances since March 23 due to a thumb injury and more recently a back issue, and he's averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over this brief three-game stretch.