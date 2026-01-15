Dick posted 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 victory over the Pacers.

Dick came from nowhere, recording the first double-double of his career, taking advantage of a depleted roster. Toronto was without Immanuel Quickley (back), RJ Barrett (ankle), Sandro Mamukelashvili (illness) and Ja'Kobe Walter (hip), as well as Jakob Poeltl, who continues to deal with a back issue. While this was a great performance, there is no need to prioritize Dick as a pickup, unless health continues to be an issue for others around him.