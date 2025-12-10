Dick posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across eight minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 loss to the Knicks.

Dick failed to score for the second straight game, another in a string of disappointing performances. After carving out a serviceable role for himself last season, Dick has been a non-factor thus far, averaging 6.3 points and 0.9 three-pointers in 15.8 minutes per game. He can be ignored in all but deeper leagues.