Dick totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 134-93 preseason win over Cairns.

Dick was also limited to just five points during the Raptors' preseason opener against the Kings, and he had a lackluster stat line once again Sunday. However, the rookie first-rounder showed some promise during Summer League play and should have an opportunity to carve out a bench role once the regular season begins.