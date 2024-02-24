Dick ended Friday's 123-121 win over Atlanta with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes off the bench.

Jordan Nwora got the start Friday with RJ Barrett (knee) sidelined, but it was Dick who benefitted most from the absence. The rookie guard led the Toronto bench in scoring on a night when eight different Raptors scored in double digits. Dick is beginning to get his shot off consistently in the NBA, making at least one three-pointer in eight straight games and averaging 12.3 points and 2.4 threes in 21.1 minutes a contest while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (19-for-38) from long distance. As yet however, the 20-year-old offers little else as a fantasy asset.