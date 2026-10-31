Quickley registered 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to the Magic.

Quickley finished just two assists shy of a double-double, but as has been the case this season, he stood out due to his shooting ability once again. This was the third time Quickley has drained at least four three-pointers in his five appearances this season. He's been effective as both a scorer and playmaker early on, averaging 17.4 points, 6.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting a solid 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.