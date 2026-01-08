Quickley posted 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during the Raptors' 97-96 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Quickley and RJ Barrett helped rally the Raptors in the fourth quarter with 24 points combined in the frame, with the former sinking the buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Toronto a second-straight win. Quickley finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Barrett (28 points), and the duo stepped up in a big way after Brandon Ingram left in the first half due to a sprained right thumb. Scottie Barnes also briefly left in the fourth due to a right knee injury before returning, so his status and Ingram's will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game against the Celtics.