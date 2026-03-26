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Poeltl (face) is available to return to Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Poeltl took an elbow to the face and had to receive five stitches above his right eye. After receiving the stitches, he's been cleared to return. That means Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles will return to their typical reserve roles.

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