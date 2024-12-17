Poeltl was scheduled to undergo an MRI after exiting Monday's 122-121 loss to the Bulls with a left groin injury in the fourth quarter, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors are expected to provide a prognosis for Poeltl once the results of the MRI are available, likely at some point Monday. Poeltl recorded six points (3-7 FG), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes before checking out of the game with 10:12 remaining in the contest due to the injury. If Poeltl isn't available for Thursday's game against the Nets, the Raptors would likely lean on Kelly Olynyk and Jonathan Mogbo to cover most of the minutes at center, with Chris Boucher presumably getting more playing time at power forward.