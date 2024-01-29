Poeltl (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl has missed 10 straight games due to a left ankle sprain, but he's nearing a return to game action. He returned to practice Monday, but coach Darko Rajakovic said the center still needs to regain his conditioning, per Eric Koreen of The Athletic. While Poeltl will likely return to game action sometime this week, fantasy managers should expect him to have restrictions for at least his first few games back.