Poeltl fouled out of Friday's 121-111 loss to the Heat after recording 24 points (10-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes.

Poeltl fouled out Friday but still managed to record his ninth double-double of the month. The big man is averaging 16.6 points and 11.7 rebounds, to go along with 2.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, since the beginning of November. He's also recorded at least 20 points five times, so he has a sizable role as a scoring option for Toronto.