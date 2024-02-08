Poeltl recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 victory over the Hornets.

Poeltl has an excellent touch around the rim, shoots the ball at a high clip and is an outstanding rebounder -- traits that make him a reliable fantasy contributor and a player who can post double-doubles on a regular basis. He missed 11 games in January due to a nagging ankle injury, but he seems to be trending in the right direction now that he's back on the court, and he should have a sizable role if he stays with Toronto past the trade deadline.