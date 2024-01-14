Poeltl (ankle) took part in some light shooting at Sunday's practice and is due to be re-evaluated in about a week, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The Raptors haven't issued a formal update on Poeltl's status since announcing Tuesday that he would be shut down for at least two weeks with a left ankle sprain, but the center's ability to get back on the court Sunday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is at least a somewhat encouraging sign. Until he's re-evaluated, however, the team likely won't offer up a potential target date for Poeltl's return to game action. Thaddeus Young has served as the Raptors' starting center in each of the last three games in Poeltl's stead, while two-way player Jontay Porter has taken on an expanded role off the bench as Young's top backup.