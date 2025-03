Poeltl won't play Monday against the Suns due to rest purposes, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl recorded 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss to Portland, and now he'll get the night off during the second leg of a back-to-back set. His absence should clear the way for Orlando Robinson and Colin Castleton to cover most of the minutes at center.