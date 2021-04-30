Lowry posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's 121-11 loss to the Nuggets.

Lowry became a very sensible pivot upon news of Fred VanVleet's (hip) absence Thursday night, as the veteran is almost always a prolific producer when he has the backcourt to himself. Although Malachi Flynn assisted, Lowry is a nightly viable option who doesn't necessarily need the aid of an absent player. In DFS contests, Lowry also comes in with a very attractive salary on a nightly basis and is an inexpensive way to get involved with Toronto's offense.