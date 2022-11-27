Anunoby ended with 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 win over the Mavericks.

After hitting just two of six shots for six points in the first half, Anunoby took over the game in the final two quarters with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field to go along with seven boards, two steals and two blocks. It was a monster effort for Anunoby down the stretch as Toronto handed Dallas its third consecutive loss and he's now recorded 25 or more points in four of his last six games. It was also his third straight game with two steals.