Robinson posted 14 points (4-10 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 34 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-118 victory over the Jazz.

The 24-year-old center has been taking full advantage of his opportunity in the Toronto frontcourt with Jonathan Mogbo (nose) sidelined and Jakob Poeltl (rest) having his workload managed. While Colin Castleton got the start in the middle Friday, Robinson was the more productive player as he delivered his third career double-double, all of which have come in the last three games. Robinson's played more than 20 minutes in eight straight contests (two starts), averaging 10.8 points, 8.4 boards, 2.9 assists and 1.1 blocks over that span while also flashing some potential as a stretch big -- he's gone 5-for-12 from three-point range as well.