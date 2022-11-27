Siakam (adductor) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

After practicing Sunday for the second time in three days, Siakam looks like he'll have a chance to make it back for the start of the Raptors' four-game week. The Raptors will presumably re-evaluate Siakam following Monday's morning shootaround before updating his status, but if he can't make it back for the game against the Cavaliers, he should have good odds of suiting up Wednesday in New Orleans. Siakam has missed the last 10 games with a right adductor strain.