Barrett finished Thursday's 128-114 win over Miami with 22 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists andt wo steals over 35 minutes.

Barrett didn't have a great night from three-point range, but he was better inside the arc and was aggressive, resulting in double-digit free-throw attempts for the third time this season (and second in six games since March 31). Barrett has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals over 32.0 minutes per game.