Mamukelashvili contributed five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Spurs.

Mamukelashvili logged 17 minutes Monday, ending with a modest showing, to say the least. However, a recurring back injury to Jakob Poeltl could see Mamukelashvili step into a larger role. While the severity of the injury is yet to be determined, the fact it has been an issue since the preseason is worth noting. If Mamukelshvili is to play a sizeable role, he could be worth a look, even in standard 12-team leagues.