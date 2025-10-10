Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Enters first five Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili will start Friday's preseason game against the Celtics.
The Raptors are getting a look at Mamukelashvili in the starting lineup, pushing Jonathan Mogbo to the bench. Both big men are competing for the top backup center role behind Jakob Poeltl (back), who is taking a seat Friday.
