Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Enters starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili is starting Monday's game against the Magic.
Mamukelashvili will enter the starting five with both RJ Barrett (knee) and Jakob Poeltl (back) sidelined Monday. Mamukelashvili has already started five games in December and has managed to score in double digits in all five appearances.
More News
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Moves back to bench•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Posts first double-double of season•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Well-rounded effort vs. Miami•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back in starting five sans Poeltl•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back to bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Swishes six triples vs. Boston•