Vaughn recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 33 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Motor City.

Vaughn hasn't been the most consistent producer for the Charge this season, and in fact, this is just the second time he surpasses the 20-point mark in the current campaign. Vaughn is averaging 9.5 points per game across 23 regular-season appearances.