Vaughn notched 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Skyhawks.

Vaughn was one of two bench players that reached the 20-minute mark, but he made the most of his minutes and posted a double-digit scoring appearance. Vaughn is averaging just 8.1 points per game and has yet to start a game this season for the Charge, however, so he doesn't figure to have a significant impact on a game-to-game basis.