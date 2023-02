Vaughn notched 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Maine.

Vaughn has been forced to play a bench role most of the season for the Charge, but he's taking advantage of the increased minutes here and has been putting up solid numbers of late. He's scored in double digits in five of his last seven contests, something he did just five times in the opening month of the regular season.